Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Karachi, underworld don hospitalised in critical condition

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi due to a serious health complication. According to reports, Ibrahim is speculated to have been poisoned. The notorious gangster is being kept under tight security inside the hospital, and he is the only patient on his floor. Only top hospital authorities and his close family members have access to the floor.

1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been in Pakistan for decades. The devastating bombings resulted in the killing of over 250 people and left thousands injured.He has been reported to live in Karachi,Pakistan though the government of Pakistan denies it.In 2020, the Indian government sold off Dawood's six properties in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra. The government organized the e-auction of his properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976. In November 2017, Dawood's three properties, including the famous Rounaq Afroz Restaurant, also known as Delhi Zaika, were auctioned off by the government.