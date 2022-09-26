Death toll in B'desh boat capsize reaches 32, over 30 still missing

Dhaka, Sep 26 The number of deaths due to a boat capsize in Bangladesh's Karatoya river has increased 32 on Monday, with more than 30 people still unaccounted for, a senior police official said.

The official told Xinhua news agency that seven more bodies were retrieved from the river in Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka.

According to the official, the jam-packed boat, carrying some 100 passengers, capsized on Sunday afternoon.

"Another seven bodies were recovered on Monday morning, which brings the total death toll to 32 from 25 on Sunday," the official told Xinhua.

"A search operation is still underway for the missing people," he said, adding that the boat had been dragged to the bank.

The police official said rescuers had been working against a strong current and choppy river waters.

"The boat sank due to overloading," he added.

Ferry and boat disasters are common in Bangladesh.

Ferries are still a key means of transport in the South Asian country and most of them are often overcrowded.

