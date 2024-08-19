"Deeply touched by powerful connections we share": US envoy Eric Garcetti celebrates Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi [India], August 19 : US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan in India by getting a Rakhi tied on his wrists.

Garcetti said he was 'moved' when he got the request for tying Rakhi. He further appreciated the "powerful connections" shared between the two countries and their people.

"Celebrating #Rakshabandhan with a touch of joy and tradition! I was moved when Ragini reached out to me with her request to tie a rakhi. Each day, I'm deeply touched by the powerful connections we share between our countries and our people," the US envoy stated in a post on X.

Martine Aamdal Bottheim, the Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at Norway Embassy in India, also celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her colleague.

"Happy #RakshaBandhan! Learning about amazing Indian festivals, I mark this day with my colleague @johanbjerkemat @norwayinindia. As we celebrate the festival of #Rakhi, we honor each other and the spirit of togetherness and respect. Happy celebrations everyone," she stated in a post on X.

The Israel Embassy in India also shared a video of outgoing Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon celebrating the festival at the embassy on his last day.

"A bond that goes beyond borders. This #RakshaBandhan, our team tied #rakhi to our beloved brother, Ambassador @NaorGilon, on his last day with us. You've been a true brother to India. You'll be missed," the Israel Embassy stated.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on August 19 (today). It is a traditional Indian festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries.

