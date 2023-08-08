Delegation from Iran visits Afghanistan to discuss water rights issue with Taliban 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 : An Iranian delegation is on a visit to Kabul to speak with Taliban representatives about a variety of topics, including water rights, reported Khaama Press on Tuesday citing an official.

The spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, Naser Kenani, reportedly stated in a press conference on Monday that various topics, including water rights, were discussed.

Quoting an Iranian news agency report, Khaama Press stated that 11 member delegation from Tehran had visited Afghanistan to follow up on the matter.

"We have various issues with Afghanistan, and the issue of water is one of the issues that we pay serious attention to,” Kenani said, Khaama Press reported citing the Iranian news agency.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Iran over water rights from the Helmand River have increased as a result of Tehran accusing the Taliban of failing to preserve the nation's water rights in accordance with the 1973 water deal between Kabul and Tehran.

The Taliban fighters have been repeatedly warned by Iran to respect Iran's water rights. Due to the escalating hostilities between the two sides, the Taliban sent armed forces to the borders of the two nations, reported Khaama Press.

