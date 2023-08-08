Delegation of parliament members from Georgia visits Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): A delegation of Parliament members from Georgia, headed by MP Givi Mikanadze, is visiting Israel.

The delegation on Tuesday met with Israel’s Ambassador to Georgia Yuval Fuchs (who escorted them to Israel), the Head of the Euro Asia Bureau at the Israel Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Einat Shlein, the head of Mashav – Israel’s official international development cooperation program – and representatives of the consular division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported that the participants stressed the good relations between Israel and Georgia and discussed further cooperation in capacity building and other issues. (ANI/TPS)

