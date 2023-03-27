Delhi-based techie gets job after applying to over 150 firms in 8 months

New Delhi, March 27 A Delhi-based software engineer, who applied to over 150 companies, out of which only ten responded and got scheduled interviews by only six, has recently landed a job in a tech firm after eight months of struggle.

Taking to LinkedIn, Delhi-based techie Farhan said: "It's been a tough time for the tech industry cause of the layoffs. I faced hundreds of rejections during this time for various reasons. I had been on a job search since July 2022. I was surprised that getting a job despite being experienced was difficult compared to when I was a fresh graduate".

"Applied to 150+ companies, got a response from 10 of them and interviews scheduled at 6 companies," he added.

Moreover, Farhan mentioned in his post that, despite having passed all of the rounds and being scheduled for a final interview at Amazon's Scotland office, a hiring freeze was announced.

He was also a part of Google India's hiring process but was turned down after one of the rounds, and also said that three mid-sized startups had ditched him after the final rounds.

With some advice for fresh graduates seeking jobs, he concluded his post, saying: "If you're also on a job search and especially if you're a fresh graduate looking to start your career then don't get discouraged... You have to constantly work on your skills and make meaningful connections. Just do your work, give your best, and leave the rest to God."



