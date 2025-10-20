Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba Singh appointed chair of WIPO Advisory Board of Judges, India at UN calls It a "proud moment"

Geneva [Switzerland], October 20 : Justice Prathiba M. Singh of the Delhi High Court has been appointed as the Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges for the 2025-2027 term, as per a WIPO statement.

India at the United Nations in Geneva called Justice Singh's appointment a "proud moment for India" as she will lead a group of international judges at WIPO.

"A proud moment for India! Justice Prathiba M. Singh of the Delhi High Court was appointed as Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Advisory Board of Judges (2025-2027). As chair, she leads a group of international judges, providing guidance and direction to WIPO's work with judiciaries in the field of IP," India's UN Mission wrote in an X post.

In a statement, WIPO said it was "honoured" to welcome Justice Singh, who also serves as the co-chair of the Working Group on Regulatory Considerations on Artificial Intelligence in Health formed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Apart from Justice Singh, the board includes nine other members who will provide guidance and direction to WIPO's work with judiciaries. "Members of the Advisory Board serve in their personal capacity for a defined term," WIPO said, adding that it is "very fortunate to benefit from the invaluable support of all the judges who have generously served on the Advisory Board."

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Justice Singh served as the Chairperson and Presiding Judge of the first Intellectual Property Division of the High Court of Delhi during the 2021-2022 session. She began her legal career in 1991 and regularly appeared before the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi High Court, the IP Appellate Board, and the Indian Patent Office. Currently, she serves as the co-chair of the World Health Organisation's' Working Group on Regulatory Considerations on AI in Health.

Justice Singh holds an LL.B. from University Law College, Bangalore, and an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field, the "Prathiba M. Singh Scholarship" for LL.M. students was established at Cambridge in 2013. She was named among the 50 most influential people in intellectual property globally for both 2021 and 2022.

The newly appointed members include Luis Antonio Camargo Vergara from Panama, Du Weike from China, Zhanar Mukhamedkaliyevna Duisenova from Kazakhstan, Mohammad ElZend from Egypt, Jean-Christophe Gayet from France, Michael Manson from Canada, Mustapher Mohamed Siyani from Tanzania, Savvas S. Papasavvas from the European Union, and Woo Sungyop from South Korea.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation is a United Nations agency responsible for promoting and protecting intellectual property rights across the world.

