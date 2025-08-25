Deputy Director of MoFA's Dubai Office receives credentials of Russian Consul General

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Dubai, has received the consular credentials of Maxim Vladimirov, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA's Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in performing his duties, and commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment relations between the United Arab Emirates and Russian Federation. (ANI/WAM)

