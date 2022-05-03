Despite they know dangers of 'Zero-COVID' policy, still will not change, says EU Chamber of Commerce

President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China revealed that in a closed-door meeting with top-Communist Party of China (CPC) officials, they have made it clear that they know the dangers of the "Zero-COVID" policy and its impact on the economy but still will not change the line of forced zero-covid.

While giving an interview to the Swiss newspaper, Neue Zurich (NZZ), Joerg Wuttke said that despite they know the dangers of the "zero-covid" policy, they will not change the line of forced zero-covid until the end of power struggles for the 20th Party Congress.

He further said that for the past two years, the party leadership and the government have been making up the narrative that China has handled the pandemic much better than the Western countries but now that narrative is blowing up.

The CPC's propaganda itself has made the Chinese very afraid of the Omicron variant. The authorities didn't propagate that the Omicron variant was milder, or that other countries had learned to live with the virus. The authorities also spent a year talking down about Western mRNA vaccines. So, the CCP has put itself in a dilemma.

The leadership can't admit at the upcoming 20th Congress that there is another way to deal with Covid. They can't admit that the Europeans are already able to fly on vacation and go back to a normal life to a large extent. They also can't admit that it makes sense to use an mRNA vaccine in addition to the Chinese vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor