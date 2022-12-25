Devastating for Afghan people: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Talibam banning women from working at NGOs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced grave concerns over the Taliban regime's decisions to ban women from jobs in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken posted, "This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people. Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world."

The Ministry of Economy under the caretaker Taligan regime on Saturday ordered all national and international non-government organisations to suspend the jobs of women employees until further notice, Afghan news agency TOLO News reported.

Citing the spokesperson for the Taliban, Abdul Rahman Habib, TOLOnews said Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy (MOE) warned that any organisation, which does not implement the order, will lose the MoE licence.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, in response to the temporary job ban on women, said the Islamic Emirate (the caretake Taliban regime in Afghanistan) has forgotten its real responsibilities to its people.

"The Taliban's decree barring women from working to deliver humanitarian aid is profoundly irresponsible. It poses mortal risks to millions who depend on life-saving assistance," West said.

The office of the United Nations Secretary General was quoted by the TOLO News as saying, "The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the reported order of the de facto Taliban authorities banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organisations."

The recent decision followed a move by Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education earlier in December to suspend higher education for female students. The decision led to widespread protests and global condemnation.

In response to the Taliban's latest move to ban women from working for national and international NGOs, the German embassy in Afghanistan said: "Women are no longer allowed to work for NGOs; another outrageous act against women, including all those that depend on them through fundamental and self-sacrificing NGO work. The ones who suffer are, once again, the helpers and their beneficiaries, i.e., the weakest and most in need."

"Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeld 'strongly condemned' the decision, calling for its 'immediate reversal', reported TOLO news.

"I strongly condemn the ban on women employees of NGOs in Afghanistan. This decision must be reversed immediately. Norway will review the situation with its partners and issue an appropriate response," she said.

The Australian embassy in Afghanistan also issued a statement, saying, "We condemn the Taliban's decision to ban women from working for NGOs and international organisations. It goes against humanitarian principles, further marginalises women and girls and impacts the poorest Afghans. We call on the Taliban to reverse this decision."

( With inputs from ANI )

