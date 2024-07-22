DEWA commissions 8 new 132 kV transmission substations in H1 worth AED1.36 billion

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that DEWA had commissioned eight new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 2024, with a conversion capacity of 1,200 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and a cost of AED1.36 billion.

The move supports DEWA's efforts to keep pace with the growing development and steady urban expansion in Dubai.

The projects also included 89 kilometres of ground cable to continue to enhance the efficiency of the 132kV transmission network in Dubai and meet the growing demand for electricity across the Emirate.

Al Tayer stated that some of these substations serve residential neighbourhoods for Emirati citizens in Dubai in line with the integrated housing plan under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The plan was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to enhance the quality of life in all residential areas for Emiratis and strengthen social well-being.

The new transmission substations were commissioned in Al Thanya 3, Al Barsha South 4, Wadi Al Shabak, Nadd Hessa, International City Phase 2, Wadi Al Safa 5, and Umm Suqeim 3.

Completing these substations required more than 8 million safe working hours using the latest global digital technologies for transmission substations.

"The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 382 by the end of June 2024. This includes 27 400 kV substations and 355 132 kV substations. There are 31 132 kV transmission substations under construction, and DEWA is reviewing financial proposals for 6 new 132 kV transmission substations. Over the next three years, we plan to issue new tenders to build more than 50 132 kV transmission substations and extend 350 kilometres of ground transmission cables," said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA.

DEWA has also awarded new contracts for ten 132 kV substations in various areas across Dubai, including Al Aweer 1, Umm Nahad 4, Al Manara, Umm Suqeim 2, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Hatta, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha 2, Wadi Al Safa 4, and Zabeel 2, with a total cost of AED1 billion.

DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV ground cables to connect the new transmission substations to the main electricity transmission grid, with a total length of 25 kilometres and a total cost of up to AED176 million. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor