Diaspora vital to India’s rise, but dual citizenship complex: Ram Madhav

Washington, Jan 12 The Indian diaspora plays a central role in strengthening India’s global standing, but issues such as dual citizenship and voting rights require careful handling given India’s unique geopolitical and constitutional challenges, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said.

Addressing an Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) interaction here, Madhav acknowledged the emotional and political connection that overseas Indians maintain with their homeland. “Your brains work here, but your heart is in Bharat,” he told the audience, many of whom are US citizens or permanent residents.

Responding to audience questions about why India is not granting dual citizenship and voting rights to non-resident Indians (NRIs), Madhav said the issue is far more complex than it appears.

He referred to territorial disputes, geopolitical complications, and regional security concerns.

He said extending citizenship could have unintended consequences. “When you extend citizenship, whether you extend it to them also or not, so many other complications are involved,” he said.

Madhav said India has instead expanded benefits under the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) framework. “That gives a lot of benefits already, short of voting,” he said, while acknowledging that further facilities could be considered.

“More can be extended as you demand. You want anything more, that also can be considered,” he said, describing the current government as “very, very friendly to NRIs.”

The BJP government has consistently addressed the issues of its diaspora, he asserted.

Responding to questions related to illegal immigration, including concerns over undocumented migrants entering India, Madhav said the government was acting quietly but firmly. “We are doing more and propagating less,” he said.

“Certain things have to be done correctly,” he added, declining to give figures. “Be assured that the concern that you have, ten times more concern is there in the people who are in the government.”

Madhav contrasted India’s approach with what he described as performative politics elsewhere. “We are doing more and propagating less,” he said.

He urged patience in addressing sensitive diaspora-linked issues, saying not everything should be handled publicly. “Not everything should be openly said,” he added.

Madhav also cautioned against aggressive postures in international affairs, arguing that India’s global credibility rests on restraint. “Assertiveness has to be responsible. It cannot be aggressive,” he said.

He underlined that India’s independent foreign policy has earned global respect. “You’ll be surprised to know 40 countries followed us,” he said, referring to India’s neutral stances on major global conflicts.

Madhav said the Indian diaspora has become a key pillar of India-US relations. “Indian Americans have been a very important element in this relationship,” he said, noting the community now numbers over four million.

It is worth noting that India has steadily expanded its engagement with its overseas population through OCI schemes, investment outreach, and political engagement, while stopping short of granting dual citizenship.

Diaspora influence has grown significantly in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, shaping perceptions of India’s rise. One of the hallmarks of the Modi government is its engagement with the Diaspora.

