Did You Know? Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earned Rs 126.61 crore (USD 15.3 million) in dividend income in 2022, from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys. Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares, or 0.93 per cent, of Infosys at the end of September, according to company filings with the stock exchanges.

Her holding is worth Rs 5,956 crore (about USD 721 million) at Tuesday's trading price of Rs 1,527.40 on the BSE. Infosys paid Rs 16 per share final dividend for the 2021-22 fiscal on May 31, this year. For the current year, the firm this month announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.5, according to the company's stock exchange filings.

The two dividends totaled Rs 32.5 per share or Rs 126.61 crore for Akshata. 42-year-old, a devout Hindu with Indian ancestry, will be the UK’s first prime minister of colour and its youngest head of state in modern times.