Disaster authority of Nepal issues warning of possible heavy rainfall, requests people to be cautious

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 2 : The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has issued warnings of possible heavy rainfall across various locations in Bagmati and Koshi urging people to exercise caution while travelling.

Issuing a notice, the authority warned that heavy rainfall is expected till Friday. "After the heavy rainfall since last week of September, land mass in various locations have weakened and light rainfall also can contribute to further destruction resulting in landslide and flash floods," the authority stated in the notice.

The authority also has alerted people to be cautious before travelling. It also has requested all to take shelter in safer places along the highway in case of heavy rain. The warning comes after the Weather Forecasting Division said that monsoon winds are currently affecting the country.

According to the Division, the weather is presently partly cloudy to mostly clear in the hilly areas of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, including the Koshi Province, where light rain and lightning have been reported in a few locations.

The Division has reassured the public that there is no need to panic, as continuous rain is not expected on Wednesday and Thursday across various parts of the country.

Meteorologist Govinda Jha said that there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain in some areas of Koshi Province and the hilly regions of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. He noted that while there is a possibility of heavy rain in certain areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, it will not be continuous like last week.

Although there is some panic in many areas, there is no need for alarm, according to him.

This afternoon, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces. Light to moderate rain with lightning is possible in some areas of Koshi province, as well as a few locations in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and one or two places in the remaining provinces.

Tonight, light to moderate rain with thundershowers is anticipated in some parts of Koshi province, a few areas of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and one or two locations in the remaining provinces. Heavy rain is also possible in one or two areas of the Koshi region.

According to the Division's forecast for the next 24 hours, the weather will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces. During this time, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some areas of Koshi Province, a few locations in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and one or two places in the remaining provinces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor