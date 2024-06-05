DoH, Takeda Pharmaceuticals ink strategic partnership to advance rare diseases, oncology research

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a values-based biopharmaceutical company with a Japanese heritage, during the BIO International Convention 2024 in San Diego, USA.

The strategic cooperation aims to establish a framework of collaboration to enhance research endeavours in rare diseases and oncology.

In the presence of Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the MoU was signed by Dr Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, and Dr Ahmed Fayed, General Manager East Gulf and Levant Cluster.

The partnership will boost clinical research, and innovation and facilitate regional advisory boards with expert panels to further advance knowledge sharing, discuss challenges, and propose solutions that effectively address healthcare gaps. Thus, magnifying Abu Dhabi's efforts to provide innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to patients in Abu Dhabi and the region.

Dr Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, "Rare diseases affect over 300 million people globally, and cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 alone. As part of the Department's commitment to address global health challenges, we are proud to collaborate with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to unite efforts and leverage diverse expertise and resources to collectively lead groundbreaking discoveries and improve treatment options for patients. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for life science on the global stage, we will leverage the Emirate's advanced healthcare infrastructure and Takeda's vast expertise in developing cutting-edge therapies to propel clinical research in rare diseases and oncology, drive innovation in healthcare technologies, and enhance health technology assessment capabilities."

DoH and Takeda will develop regional treatment guidelines and consensus statements promoting evidence-based practices to improve patient outcomes.

Alongside, generating comprehensive evidence on epidemiology, and tackling unmet medical needs related to rare diseases and oncology, addressing targeted proactive interventions, and elevating healthcare outcomes in the region.

In line with Abu Dhabi's healthcare aspirations, both parties will collaborate to seamlessly integrate innovative Patient Support Programmes (PSPs) into the Emirate's healthcare ecosystem.

These programmes, tailored to the specific needs of rare disease patients, will leverage Takeda's global experience and best practices. By assessing the impact and effectiveness of these PSPs, the two entities will improve patient outcomes, adherence to treatment, and quality of life.

The collaboration will witness the launch of joint public awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on the importance of early diagnosis and recognising rare disease signs and symptoms. Additionally, partnerships between local healthcare providers in both countries will foster educational programmes for professionals, focusing on cutting-edge diagnostic tools and techniques.

Dr Ahmed Fayed, General Manager East Gulf and Levant at Takeda, said, "Our mission as Takeda is to strive towards a 'Better Health and a Brighter Future for the people worldwide' through leading innovation in medicine. Currently, we are witnessing the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi spearheading a transformative movement in the healthcare landscape, particularly in rare diseases. Through strategic initiatives and robust collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and healthcare stakeholders, the Department has ushered in a new era of hope and progress for individuals affected by rare diseases in the region. By prioritising rare diseases on the healthcare agenda, DoH will catalyse groundbreaking advancements in research, diagnosis, and treatment options. This proactive approach will not only raise awareness but will also foster a supportive ecosystem for patients and their families, ensuring access to specialised care and innovative therapies. As a result of these efforts, we are pleased to join the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to stand at the forefront of rare disease care, setting a precedent for proactive healthcare strategies that prioritise the needs of all patients, including those with the most complex and challenging medical conditions, and drive meaningful change in the region."

Led by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), a high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation headed by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the DoH, is visiting the United States of America (USA) between May 29, 2024 and June 5, 2024, to showcase the Emirate's partnership opportunities and explore collaboration with leading organisations in research and development (R&D), manufacturing and innovation.

Kicking off in Philadelphia, delegates have met with existing and new partners to foster collaboration with leading education research institutions, governmental bodies and health-tech giants.

The transnational mission has culminated in San Diego, coinciding with Abu Dhabi's participation at BIO International Convention 2024 to exhibit the Emirate's growth and development of its biotechnology industry. The participation has witnessed in-depth discussions, shared insights and expertise, and explored collaborations in health-tech, life science, and innovation.

Highlighting the rich diversity and expertise within Abu Dhabi's ecosystem, the Delegation comprised of 20 key entities including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Executive Office (ADEO), G42, Masdar City, Mubadala Investment Company, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group (KEZAD), Malaffi, The Medical Office, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, PureHealth, One Health, M42, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Burjeel Holdings, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Holding Company (ADQ), Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC) and Etihad Airways. (ANI/WAM)

