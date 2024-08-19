Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Romance? Elon Musk's AI Startup Makes Hilarious Video

A hilarious AI-generated video of former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris was shared multiple times on social media sites. The video was created by X owner Elon Musk AI firm XAI with tool Grok-2 become the centre of controversy. This took usable to X Premium subscribers, allowing them to create images and videos that other AI tools imposed restrictions.

X, also known as Twitter, is flooded with influx and bizarre content many of which involve well-known public figures including Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk etc.

One of the X AI generated video depicting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in romantic scenes, including one where they are seen kissing and roaming over beachside.

Also some images shared, also show Tesla CEO Musk himself in various controversial photos, including being walked on a leash by Trump and holding a sign board reading, "I AM A PEDO!"

Grok-2 tool also been used to generated political images, such as a US President Joe Biden waring an adult diaper and another showing Musk with a rifle in a classroom, surrounded by graphic violence.

Many concerned with generative AI role during public event, specially in General elections misinformation can be easily spread by the rival parties. It has also seen in India during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, Musk has praised its AI firm Grok saying it "most fun AI in the world."

The update has led to growing concerns about the potential for Grok-2 to spread misinformation and disturbing content, especially in the lead-up to Presidential Elections in US.