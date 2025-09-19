Donald Trump Says London Mayor Sadiq Khan Among 'Worst' in World, Claims He Blocked Him from Royal Banquet

US President Donald Trump took the charge at the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him "worst" mayor and claiming that he blocked him from being part of the Royal banquet during his state visit to the UK. Trump said that Khan wanted to attend the grand event at Windsor Castle, which was attended by several British politicians.

Trump was speaking to the media on his private jet, Air Force One, as he boarded the plane to return to America last night. "Well, I didn’t want him there. I asked that he not be there. The Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst in the world… he’s the equivalent of the Mayor of Chicago," said Trump.

VIDEO | On being asked why London Mayor Sadiq Khan was not invited to the Royal banquet during his state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump says, "Well, I didn’t want him there. I asked that he not be there. The Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst in the world…… pic.twitter.com/MVkpfymIvB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

Trump claimed that he doesn't like Khan as he has done a terrible job in the UK on immigration. "He’s a disaster. I’ve not liked him for a long time. I have a certain pride in London and the UK - my mother was born in Scotland. And when I see Mayor Khan doing a bad job - the stabbings, the dirt, the filth - it’s not the same. No, I didn’t want him there," Trump added.