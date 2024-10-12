Double-drone attack from Lebanon hits residential building in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 12 One of the two drones launched from Lebanon into central Israel hit a residential building in the Israeli city of Herzliya without causing any casualties, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The other drone was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, as the two drones were tracked from the moment they crossed into Israeli territory, the IDF said on Friday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 TV news reported that occupants of the building were in a protected area at the time of the attack, as warning sirens had been activated in Herzliya and nearby cities Ramat Hasharon and Hod Hasharon, all located in the Tel Aviv metropolis.

According to the municipality of Herzliya, power lines fell as a result of the attack, causing outages in several areas of the city.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said more than 100 rockets and missiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, with about 80 launches occurring within four minutes.

The attacks came as Israel prepared to observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Despite the shutdown of most services for the holiday, the country remains on high alert amid the fighting in Gaza and the renewed tensions with Lebanon.

So far Hezbollah has not commented on any of those attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor