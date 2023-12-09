Drake enjoys dinner date with bartender

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Rapper Drake went to have dinner with a bartender named Flacka after her work hours during his recent trip to Turks & Caicos.

In a video shared on Instagram Story, Drake appeared to be in good spirits as he serenaded Flacka by singing his track 'Feel No Ways' at their table. The bartender herself seemed to be enjoying the moment, biting her meals as she looked at the camera. She documented the night out on her Instagram feed.

Sharing a photo of her and the Grammy-winning rapper standing closely to one another, she wrote : "Turks Terrible Twins," adding a pink heart emoji, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The post didn't go unnoticed by Drake.

In the comment section, he replied: "Flacccccccacita the one and only no duplication could never be in a new location we drink enough for two vacations tequila and salt water…COMBINATION."

Drake reunited with Flacka when he and his crew hit an intimate beach club.

