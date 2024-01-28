Drone attack kills 3 US troops in Jordan, leaving dozens injured

Amman [Jordan], January 28 : Three US Army soldiers lost their lives in a drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan, with at least two dozen service members sustaining injuries, CNN reported.

The incident occurred overnight, marking the first instance of US troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the commencement of the Gaza war.

The attack targeted Tower 22 in Jordan, near the Syrian border, escalating an already precarious situation in the region. According to US officials, the drone responsible was launched by Iran-backed militants and seemed to originate from Syria, according to CNN.

US Central Command officially confirmed the casualties, stating that three service members were killed and 25 were injured in a one-way drone attack that struck a base in northeast Jordan.

President Joe Biden vowed to hold those responsible to account, asserting that the attack was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

"These service members embodied the very best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery, unflinching in their duty, unbending in their commitment to our country risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism," President Biden remarked.

He emphasised that the responsible parties would be held accountable at a time and in a manner chosen by the United States.

As of last Friday, over 158 attacks had been reported on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. Despite the constant barrage of drones, rockets, and missiles, most have been deemed unsuccessful, causing minimal injury or damage. It remains unclear why air defences failed to intercept the drone in this particular incident.

The attack on Tower 22 is the first known assault since the onslaught on U.S. and coalition forces began on October 17. US forces at the outpost are part of an advise-and-assist mission with Jordan. Officials reiterated their reluctance to see heightened tensions evolve into a regional war, despite the increasing frequency of attacks.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen CQ Brown, in a previously recorded interview, emphasized the US goal of preventing the conflict from broadening in the Middle East. He stated, "The goal is to deter them, and we don't want to go down a path of greater escalation that drives to a much broader conflict within the region."

While there have been numerous injuries reported since the attacks began, the Pentagon has classified most as minor. A senior military official mentioned roughly 70 injuries, with only one U.S. soldier critically injured in an attack on Christmas Day in Iraq. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Garrett Illerbrunn, from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, was set to be sent back to the U.S. for further treatment after being critically injured in a drone attack on Erbil Airbase.

In response to the escalating threat from Iran-backed groups, the US has taken several retaliatory actions in Iraq and Syria. The most recent strike occurred last week, targeting three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and other Iran-affiliated groups, CNN reported.

