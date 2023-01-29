Drones attack military plant in Iran's Isfahan

Drones attacked a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan on Sunday, CNN reported.

"An explosion has occurred in one of the military centres affiliated to the Ministry of Defence," the deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told the semi-official Fars News Agency, according to CNN.

Though the explosion left some damage, there weren't any casualties, it said.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) later said the explosion had been caused by "small drones".

"There was an unsuccessful attack by small drones against a defence ministry industrial complex," IRNA said in a post on Twitter, citing the country's defence ministry, CNN reported.

"The air defence system of the complex was able to destroy two drones. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack killed no one and only minor damage was sustained to the roof of the complex," the agency said.

According to the Iran's defence ministry, the attack took place at 10:30 pm local time. The military plant is about 440 kilometres south of Tehran.

( With inputs from ANI )

