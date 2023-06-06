Drydocks World celebrates 40th anniversary

Dubai [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): Drydocks World, a leading provider of global maritime services, celebrated two major events last week - the completion of its 20,000th project, coinciding with the company's 40th anniversary.

The DP World company, headquartered in Dubai, has grown exponentially over the last 40 years and has completed a host of projects for marine and energy customers across the world.

At a gala dinner celebrating 40 years of excellence, Drydocks World revealed its key milestones, including 10,000 ship repair, maintenance and upgrade projects, and 9,000 global offshore and onshore service projects.

Adding Drydocks World's work on conversion, fabrication, drilling, rig, reactivation, life-extension and refit projects, the total comes to 20,000 completed projects.

Guests attending the gala dinner at the Madinat Jumeirah included Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, who delivered a keynote address to key customers, partners, and employees.

"Drydocks World's evolution over the past 40 years is a testament to the strength of the brand, its people and the commitment so many have shown over the past four decades. Of course, I am proud of Drydocks World as a member of the DP World family but it also goes to show how influential brands from the UAE can be on a global platform and especially in a competitive sector as the maritime industry," Sultan bin Sulayem said.

Drydocks World CEO, Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, added, "Drydocks World is steadfast in its commitment to being at the forefront of the maritime industry. After 40 years of leveraging our unparalleled resources, access, location, and skillsets, we have made the UAE a focal point for the global maritime industry attracting customers from all four corners of the world. Drydocks World, with the support of DP World, has helped to put Dubai at the centre of the maritime services world."

Drydocks World's 40th anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the company to becoming a prominent player in the maritime industry. Established in April 1983 by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Drydocks World was founded with a vision to become a leading global provider of maritime services.

Since then, Drydocks World has become a beacon for the entire Gulf region, inspiring the maritime industry's growth across the Arabian Peninsula. Since its inception, Drydocks World has achieved numerous milestones. Initially focused on ship repair and maintenance, the company expanded its offerings in 1994 to include new building and fabrication of marine vessels. Subsequently, conversion capabilities for the energy industry were introduced in 1996, which were further expanded in 2004 to cater to offshore energy customers.

Drydocks World continues to rapidly evolve its business offering, with the addition of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Drydocks World is also expanding its facilities in Dubai with the new South Yard development providing dedicated fabrication facilities. And with a newly established presence in Mumbai, India, and in the Mediterranean, Drydocks World is on course for a new chapter in its successful story. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor