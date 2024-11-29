Dubai Fitness Challenge sets new record with public participation topping 2.73 million

Dubai [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) concluded in record-breaking fashion, with 2,735,158 participants, a 14 per cent increase on last year, joining the epic 30-day calendar of activities and events.

Held from October 26 to November 24, the 2024 edition of the city-wide initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, brought together fitness enthusiasts of all ages, ethnicities and sporting abilities to embrace an active lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days.

With a calendar packed with free 30 x 30 fitness villages, community hubs, activities and events across Dubai, this year's initiative was more inclusive and accessible than ever, with the number of participants far exceeding those of DFC 2023.

The community-focused 2024 line-up made it easier still for friends, families and colleagues to achieve their goals together, creating a warm sense of camaraderie and a collective fitness movement that spontaneously caught on across the city.

DFC participants of all ages and fitness levels flocked to the three 30 x 30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park. Each location boasted a unique lineup of free workouts, events, sports, kids' zones, and more, with 467,288 participants exploring the three venues' activities through the duration of the challenge.

Additionally, DFC brought the fitness theme directly to local neighbourhoods via 25 community hubs, with more than 60,000 individuals taking advantage of the free workouts offering a diverse range of experiences, including classes led by professional trainers at world-class facilities, that were conducted daily across the 30 days.

Dubai Fitness Challenge's flagship events have become a calendar highlight, with Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA; Dubai Ride, presented by DP World; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, bringing residents and visitors together for truly unforgettable experiences.

The second annual Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), presented by RTA, took participants on an aquatic adventure with SUP sessions, mass participation challenges, sunset yoga and free kayaking - a new addition for 2024, at the picturesque Hatta Dam. Welcoming 2,330 seasoned paddlers and newcomers to experience the tranquillity of paddleboarding amidst breathtaking mountain views, up from 1,000 in last year's inaugural edition - this event has quickly become a popular DFC fixture.

Now in its fifth year, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, saw a record turnout of 37,130 participants, offering amateur and seasoned cyclists a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks from the saddle in the region's largest community cycling event. This year's participants had the option of two distinct routes: a scenic 4-km family-friendly loop around Downtown Dubai or a 12 kilometres stretch along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The event also introduced the exhilarating Dubai Ride Speed Laps for experienced cyclists, which saw participants push their limits and zip down the Sheikh Zayed Road route at an average pace of 30km/h, before joining family and friends for the main event.

This year's Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, was one for the record books, with a total of 278,000 participants taking on the 10 kilometres Sheikh Zayed Road and 5-km Downtown Dubai routes in its sixth edition. From His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed leading the 10K runners, to a surprise appearance from international R&B star Jason Derulo along the Sheikh Zayed Road route, along with spectacular aerial displays featuring paramotors decked in colourful LED lights, daredevil skydivers and XFlight by XDubai, street performers, DJs and so much more, it was an unforgettable showcase and the perfect way to conclude DFC 2024.

To help participants navigate the incredible range of activities and facilities on offer this year, DFC's interactive map was an invaluable resource. Residents and visitors alike could locate the best fitness villages, community hubs, running and cycling tracks, and more across the city, besides the most anticipated sporting events. The filter and Google Maps features helped DFC participants identify activities that most appealed to them and reach the desired locations without any difficulty.

For added support and motivation, DFC partnered with several world-leading health and fitness apps including Whoop, Technogym App, Alo Moves, ASICS Runkeeper, BetterMe, CoreDirection, Fitze, Garmin Fitness Festival, Happier, HUAWEI Health App, LVL Wellbeing, Reebok Fitness, STEPPI, The Body Coach App by Joe Wicks, VIWELL, Wellbees and Your Fitness Coach. Several global sports brands also got involved, with adidas, Anta, Asics, Gymshark, lululemon, new balance, Nike, Puma, Real Madrid, and Skechers among those hosting fun fitness activations.

While DFC's month-long calendar of events turns Dubai into a city-wide gym, the full impact of the initiative on its people echoes long after the 30 days are over. Since its inception in 2017, collectively more than 13 million residents and visitors have participated in DFC, making the most of the 30 x 30 challenge to kickstart healthier habits, boost motivation and connect with their communities.

There has been a steady increase in engagement and participation, with the flagship events welcoming more participants than ever in 2024; the number of Dubai Ride cyclists increased from 20,000 in 2020 to 37,130 this year and the number of Dubai Run participants have increased from 70,000 in 2019 to 278,000 this year.

DFC is central to Dubai's mission to step up as one of the most active cities in the world, and its long-term positive impact is already being felt. DFC data suggests that participants have achieved visible improvements in physical and mental health considerations, with 18 per cent reporting improved fitness, 15 per cent acknowledging an improvement in their psychological well-being and 14 per cent enjoying better self-esteem and less anxiety. The results are even more compelling when it comes to positively impacting sleep patterns, with more than four in five people (83 per cent) saying that taking part in the Challenge improved their sleep quality.

Dubai is the only city in the world that offers its residents and visitors a month-long initiative of this scale, with free fitness classes, activities and events, created specifically to support their health and well-being. Furthermore, the transformative power of DFC has changed the very infrastructure of the city itself, with the initiative's continuing success spurring the development of state-of-the-art facilities and venues across Dubai.

Those seeking an active lifestyle today have more options than ever, with access to multiple outdoor workout areas, expansive running and cycling tracks, gyms, swimming pools, sports arenas, and more. By fostering a collective movement towards fitness and well-being with the community at its heart, DFC has transformed the city into a vibrant fitness destination where a healthy lifestyle is accessible to all.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, commented, "Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched to support the health and fitness of our community as we strive to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities. With 2,735,158 participants this year alone and more than 13 million participants to date, we have shown the power of DFC to make a healthier lifestyle accessible to all and to ignite a collective fitness journey that goes beyond 30 days. I would like to congratulate all who took part for achieving their goals, and express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the remarkable success of DFC 2024."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), applauded the community's participation in DFC 2024. "The remarkable response to this year's DFC has been inspiring to see, reflecting the community spirit of our extraordinary city and its ability to transform lives for the better," he said.

"This eighth edition was more inclusive and accessible than ever before, helping millions of residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to commit to their 30 x 30 goals. This year showed that an active lifestyle - and the health, happiness and sense of accomplishment that it brings - truly is for everyone. There is no doubt that the passion and purpose it has inspired will motivate individuals to continue their health and fitness journeys.

"DFC's outstanding success would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our partners, sponsors and volunteers. Together, through dedication and commitment to a shared vision of a thriving community, we can improve lives and build a legacy for a healthier and more active Dubai," he added.

DFC also collaborated with Fit Republik to enhance the well-being of female blue-collar workers and elderly residents. Specialised ladies-only Zumba classes were held at the Emrill accommodation in Al Quoz and Ejadah Camp 2, each welcoming over 50 participants. Additionally, this week, to extend the post-DFC momentum, Fit Republik organised an event at Elder Square, where their team, along with a physiotherapist, provided a fitness session and advice to seniors on maintaining active and healthy lifestyles.

DFC's ongoing mission to shape a healthier future for the community has received unwavering support from partners across the public and private sectors. In the spirit of collaboration, each entity has played an invaluable role in bringing the shared vision of a healthier society to life.

The entities that powered this year's event included organisers such as the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun & Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, dubizzle, Emirates, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, Whoop, Shamal Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event Security Committee.

As Dubai reflects on a spectacular month of fitness and community engagement, dates for next year's DFC have been announced; it will return from 1st to 30th November 2025 to continue Dubai's journey towards becoming the world's most active city. (ANI/WAM)

