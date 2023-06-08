Dubai International Chamber launches International Partners Network

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the International Partners Network, a new platform to enhance cross-border dialogue and cooperation between DIC and trade promotion agencies, commercial attaches, and business councils.

The launch of the network was attended by more than 100 representatives from these organisations. During the event, Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of DIC, delivered a keynote address on the importance of cross-border cooperation for businesses. He also highlighted the chamber's efforts to support businesses in expanding into new markets.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President- International Relations, Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are in the process of reshaping and enhancing the role of country-specific business councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. We are engaging with embassies and consulates in the UAE, as well as foreign trade and commercial offices that work with them, to establish several new business councils that will cover countries that are currently not represented by existing business councils."

"Our goal is to empower these councils and commercial offices to expand their efforts to promote cross-border business opportunities and boost trade and investment flows between Dubai and other markets," he added.

"The international partners network is an ideal and exceptional platform for exchanging visions, ideas and proposals, introducing cooperation opportunities, encouraging dialogue, engaging target groups in efforts to stimulate a business environment, launching strategic initiatives for the chambers, and opening new channels of interaction, communication and partnership to serve the private sector and business communities in Dubai and these countries," Al Hashemi explained.

The International Partners Network will be focused on updating stakeholders on the chamber's attraction and expansion plans, growth plans for its international offices, as well as to capture intelligence from their international counterparts on areas of collaboration and synergy. It supports Dubai International Chamber's strategic objectives of attracting 100 SMEs, 30 MNCs and expand100 Dubai-based companies by the end of 2024.

Dubai International Chamber is focused on strengthening partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs - working to boost Dubai's status as a major global trading hub. The chamber supports Dubai's vision to expand to new global markets, forge new economic partnerships and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor