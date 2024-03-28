Dubai Municipality issues guidance for businesses on single use plastics ban

Dubai [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality (DM) has published additional guidance for businesses on the single use plastics ban that was issued in January following a resolution by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The resolution was introduced to protect the environment by minimising plastic waste through changing consumer habits and fostering a culture of recycling among businesses and the community.

Dubai Municipality published an awareness guide for the initiative under its #DubaiMoreSustainable campaign, which was launched at COP28. The guide has now been expanded with more information and an FAQ to help people and businesses adhere to the new rules.

It is aimed at individuals, public sector entities, private businesses, corporations, and institutions, promoting everyday sustainable practices in work and at home in line with Dubai Municipality's efforts to advance quality of life and sustainability.

The move not only helps safeguard the environment but also supports the development of a circular economy, sustainable development, and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

Mohammed Alrayees, Head of Waste Strategy and Projects Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "Dubai Municipality is committed to transforming Dubai into a leading and sustainable global city. This comprehensive guide has been launched to answer questions on single use plastics and green alternatives in line with our support for all individuals, businesses and institutions to adopt sustainable practices."

The guide, available online in Arabic and English, answers important questions that consumers and businesses may have about the ban. It also highlights green alternatives to plastics along with tips on how to be more sustainable. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor