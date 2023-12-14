Dubai Police receives Young Presidents' Organization delegation

Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), including businessmen and chief executives representing diverse local and international economic sectors, visited the Dubai Police Museum to gain insight into the wide range of security and social services provided by the Dubai Police to the public.

Brigadier Ahmad Yousef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, warmly welcomed the delegation, which included 25 chief executives from diverse economic sectors operating in Dubai. He affirmed Dubai Police's commitment to fostering cooperative relationships with all partners, acknowledging their substantial contribution to serving and achieving the strategic objectives of both parties.

Al Mansouri provided the delegation with a comprehensive overview of Dubai Police's journey from its establishment to the present day. He highlighted the organisation's forward-thinking approach and modern operational strategies that align with current trends. Furthermore, he explained the purpose behind establishing the museum, which aims to display Dubai Police's rich cultural heritage and impressive image, underscoring the significance of documenting the achievements of previous officers and cultivating a police culture across diverse segments of society.

The delegation was also given a tour of the different sections of the Dubai Police Museum, where they had the chance to discover its impressive collection, which featured historical evidence that served as a bridge between the ancestral legacy and future generations. They also had the opportunity to view photographs displaying the leaders and the significant milestones they achieved. Additionally, the delegation had the chance to view images of the first commander, the first police officer, exceptional individuals, and remarkable accomplishments in various fields.

The YPO delegation had the opportunity to visit Dubai Police's non-emergency call centre, 901, which serves as a comprehensive service hub for customers to submit reports, suggestions, and inquiries. They were introduced to the centre's efficient services, including addressing customer inquiries and providing a range of services through multiple channels such as phone calls, the Dubai Police smart app, and live chat services. These efforts align with Dubai Police's commitment to prioritise community happiness and maintain Dubai's status as the safest city.

The delegation was informed about the streamlined process of filing a criminal report without needing in-person meetings with staff members. They also had the opportunity to engage in direct video communication with multilingual investigation officers. Furthermore, they were shown a variety of old and modern police patrols, as well as the bicycles utilised by Dubai Police.

The delegation also visited the Smart Police Station (SPS) at Dubai Police General HQ and briefed on the various services provided by the Station to the customers in 7 languages around the clock, including 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as other community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

At the end of the visit, the YPO delegation expressed their deep admiration for the remarkable achievements that Dubai Police has accomplished in the field of safety and security through the effective utilisation of cutting-edge technologies. (ANI/WAM)

