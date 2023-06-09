Dubai records AED 9 billion in weekly real estate transactions

Dubai [UAE], June 9 (ANI/WAM): A total of 3,397 real estate and property transactions valued at AED 9 billion were conducted during the week ending 9th June 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 204 plots were sold for AED 1.52 billion, and 2,562 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.69 billion.

The top three transactions were land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 90.04 million, followed by land that was sold for AED 81.5 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and land sold for AED 78.18 million in Wadi Al Safa 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 31 sales transactions worth AED 96.17 million, followed by Wadi Al Safa 3 with 28 sales transactions worth AED 467.65 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 25 sales transactions worth AED 32 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 80 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, a was second in the list sold for AED 55 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 52 million in Zaabeel First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.52 billion, with the highest being land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for AED 122 million.

134 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 340 million. (ANI/WAM)

