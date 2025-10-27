EAM Jaishankar and Malaysian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, situation in Myanmar

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Haji Hasan on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, discussing the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Mohamad Haji Hasan also discussed the current situation in Myanmar.

Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN, is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability” in Kuala Lumpur.

"A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The EAM is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur. In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated: “The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.”

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and extended warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar in a post on X, "A pleasure meeting PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand on the sidelines of ASEAN 2025 meetings. Extended warm greetings from PM Narendra Modi. Welcome his commitment to advance our bilateral cooperation and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Jaishankar, on Monday, also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and appreciated the discussion on bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. The meeting comes amid the ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

In a post on his official X account, EAM Jaishankar wrote: "Glad to meet Marco Rubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues."

On Sunday, EAM Jaishankar met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and conveyed PM Modi’s wishes for a successful ASEAN Summit.

"Honoured to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful ASEAN Summit. Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

