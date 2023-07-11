EAM Jaishankar, Maldivian counterpart Shahid share perspectives on stability, prosperity of Indian Ocean region

New Delhi [India], July 11 : During his meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared perspectives on the stability and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region and how the collaboration between India and Maldives advances those goals.

Jaikshankar took to his Twitter handle, "A warm and productive meeting today with FM @abdulla_shahid of Maldives. Encouraged to learn of the steady progress in our development partnership. It is directly contributing to the economic growth and social welfare of our neighbour. Shared perspectives on the stability and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region and how our collaboration advances those goals."

"A good day for Neighborhood First and SAGAR outlook," Jaishankar added in his tweet.

He met his Maldivian counterpart, Abdullah Shahid for discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Maldives' Foreign Minister is also expected to deliver the 43rd Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

"The Maldives Foreign Minister's visit is in continuation of the series of high-level visits from both sides and is expected to lend further momentum to the substantive bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

India and Maldives' relationship is not limited to political affairs but also they have a strong military alliance. Recently, India and Maldives held a Joint Exercise Ekuverin concluded after intense validation training.'

The 12th edition of the joint military exercise "Ex Ekuverin" between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force has taken place at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand from 11 to 24 June 2023, reported the Ministry of Defence.

Ekuverin meaning 'Friends' is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives.

