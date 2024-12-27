EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his grief over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday. He highlighted Singh's pivotal role in not only India's economic reforms but also in providing strategic corrections to Indian foreign policy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today. While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him."

Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today. While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 26, 2024

"Will always remember his kindness and courtesy. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he added.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, as confirmed by AIIMS.

Condolences have poured in from across the globe following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he wrote on X.

Dr Singh retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of the office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor