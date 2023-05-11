EAM Jaishankar reaches Bangladesh, will participate in 6th edition of Indian Ocean Conference

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaches Dhaka on a two-day visit. EAM was welcomed by the Foreign Minister Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Md. Shahriar Alam. Jaishankar is on a three-nation tour during which he will visit Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

"Reached Dhaka. Thank Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh @MdShahriarAlam for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting colleagues and friends from across the world at the Indian Ocean Conference," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishanakar is to stay in Dhaka till May 12 to participate in the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference. The Indian Ocean Conference will be attended by the President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and several ministers from across the world.

From Bangladesh, Jaishankar will travel to Sweden. This will be his first visit as EAM to the Nordic country and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations. Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, Jaishankar will participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) in Sweden.

He will hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several countries on the margins of EIPMF.

During his stay, he will call on leadership in Sweden and meet with key ministers.

He will also participate in the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum (India, Europe and the US) with his Swedish counterpart.

In the last leg of the visit, EAM will visit Brussels for bilateral engagements with Belgian and EU officials. He will also attend the first Ministerial Meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The TTC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled to be held on May 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor