EAM Jaishankar to represent India at swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump

New Delhi [India], January 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President.

He is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.

In a press release, MEA said, "On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

The ceremonial event is set to take place on January 20, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress.

Earlier on January 6, Trump's election victory was certified ahead of his inauguration with no objections from any lawmakers as the tally of states was announced on the House floor. Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes while Harris got 226 votes, a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, marking the final step in the election process before Trump returns back to the White House on January 20.

Republican lawmakers gave a standing ovation in the chamber when Harris announced Trump's victory was certified, The Hill reported. A bipartisan standing ovation broke out in the House Chamber after HArris announced that the joint session of Congress was dissolved.

The event lasted for around 30 minutes before Kamala Harris gaveled it out. US Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the process and the proceedings went off without a hitch. Several lawmakers helped in the counting, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Deb Fischer and Representatives - Bryan Steil and Joe Morelle. Vice President-elect JD Vance was also present in the chamber during the count.

