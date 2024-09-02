EAM Jaishankar wishes Vietnamese counterpart on 79th anniversary of their National Day

New Delhi [India], September 2 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, on the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

Jaishankar affirmed his commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam, a key ASEAN and Indo-Pacific partner.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "On the 79th anniversary of their National Day, I extend warm greetings to DPM & FM Bui Thanh Son, the Government, and the people of Vietnam. We will continue working on deepening our comprehensive strategic partnership with our key ASEAN and Indo-Pacific partner."

Jaishankar also highlighted high-level interactions, sharing images of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and himself with their Vietnamese counterparts. He noted Vietnam's participation in the Third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit.

Regarding development cooperation, Jaishankar mentioned the restoration of the A10 Temple at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of My Son by the Archaeological Survey of India.

In August 2024, the Army Software Park was established at the Telecommunications University in Vietnam with Indian assistance.

India contributed to the construction of classrooms as Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga cooperation at Nguyen Van Dinh Primary School, building a two-storey, four-classroom facility for Nga Phu Primary School.

Approximately 150 Vietnamese nationals attend Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) courses each year.

Under economic cooperation, the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission was held in Hanoi in October 2023. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for cooperation in Information Technology and Cyber Security in June 2022. Bilateral trade for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at USD 14.82 billion.

India was the Guest of Honour at the 33rd Vietnam Expo 2024 in Hanoi in April 2024. The Vietnam-India Business Forum was held at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2024.

In Defence Cooperation, the crew of the Vietnam Corvette 20 participated in Milan 2024 in Vizag in February 2024. INS Kiltan visited Cam Ranh Bay Port in May 2024, and INS Kirpan was presented to the Vietnamese Navy in July 2023. The Vietnam-India bilateral exercise on United Nations Peacekeeping (VINBAX 2023) was held in Vietnam in 2023.

A new Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030 was concluded in June 2022. Twelve high-speed guard boats were handed over to Vietnam under India's USD 100 million defence Line of Credit in June 2022.

Highlighting the cultural ties between India and Vietnam, Jaishankar mentioned that a Joint Postage Stamp was unveiled in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 48 provinces of Vietnam. The ICCR-sponsored troupe, Alpana, performed at the Hanoi Opera House in August 2024. Vietnam addressed the General Assembly of the International Buddhist Confederation in Delhi in November 2023. An 'India Fair' was organised in November 2023.

The Northeast India festival was held in Ho Chi Minh City in October 2023. Vietnam also attended the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi in April 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor