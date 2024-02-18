EAM S Jaishankar Meets Palestine Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki Amid Israel-Hamas War

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with Palestine's Foreign Minister, Dr Riyad al-Maliki, on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich security conference and held a comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Taking to the X (Formerly known as Twitter) he said, "Nice to see Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. Exchanged views on the current situation in Gaza."

The Security Conference, an annual conference on global security issues, began in Munich on Friday. Jaishankar has already met UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea on the sidelines of the conference.

The External Affairs Minister also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The interaction took place on Saturday when Jaishankar was going to the stage for a panel discussion and Wang was walking down the podium. The impromptu interaction comes after months of no communication between the two countries.