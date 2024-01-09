Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.0 Hits Near West Coast of Honshu

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Japan, causing strong shaking on Tuesday, January 9, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Fortunately, no tsunami warning was issued, and there have been no immediate reports of damage or loss of life. Further details are awaited.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Near West Coast of Honshu, Japan, at about 2:29 PM.



@NCS_Earthquakepic.twitter.com/ENIV45ddg8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

The earthquake occurred off the Sea of Japan coast, shaking the same region that experienced a significant tremor on New Year's Day and subsequent aftershocks, resulting in widespread destruction and claiming the lives of more than 200 people. The 7.5 magnitude quake on New Year destroyed buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure on the Noto Peninsula.