Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: June 22, 2023 03:33 AM 2023-06-22T03:33:45+5:30 2023-06-22T03:35:10+5:30
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 22 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar's Yangon on Wednesday, around midnight, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The quake occurred at 23:56:23 IST. Its depth was reported at 25 Km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 14.83 latitude and 96.56 longitude respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227km S of Yangon, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.
No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.
