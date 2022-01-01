Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocks parts of Pakistan

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, local media citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in areas ranging from Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikstan border today, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in Kashmir's Poonch and other areas around the Line of Control.

"Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occured at 6.45.24pm, which was also felt in J&K. Epicenter was Afghanistan- Tajikstan Border. Coordinates: 36.55°N, 71.20E. Depth:216 km," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

