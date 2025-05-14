Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Wednesday at 5:56 pm (IST), National Center for Seismology (NCS) reportef.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 27.82 N and Longitude 87.02 E.

EQ of M: 3.8, On: 14/05/2025 17:56:01 IST, Lat: 27.82 N, Long: 87.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/EtFnmw7hqI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 14, 2025

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 14/05/2025 17:56:01 IST, Lat: 27.82 N, Long: 87.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

