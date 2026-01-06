Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/01/2026 10:55:38 IST, Lat: 35.02 N, Long: 69.31 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on January 3, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the region at a depth of 35km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 03/01/2026 22:55:45 IST, Lat: 37.31 N, Long: 74.57 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 140km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 03/01/2026 18:33:14 IST, Lat: 36.66 N, Long: 71.48 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

The recent tremors follow a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on November 4. According to Afghan authorities, at least 27 people were killed and hundreds were injured in that quake. CNN reported that the tremor also damaged one of the country's most iconic mosques. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which increases its impact.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.

