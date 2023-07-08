Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 126 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-07-2023, 01:02:12 IST, Lat: 36.58 & Long: 71.81, Depth: 100 Km , Location: 126km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

The quake occured at 01:02:12 (IST) at a depth of 100 km.

Further, according to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 36.58°N and 71.81°E respectively.

No casualties were reported as of yet.

Further details are awaited.

