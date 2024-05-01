Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 35.30 and Longitude 69.30, at a depth of 250 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 16:03:52 IST, Lat: 35.30 & Long: 69.30, Depth: 250 Km, Location: Afghanistan," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

