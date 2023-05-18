Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

By ANI | Published: May 18, 2023 08:24 PM 2023-05-18T20:24:13+5:30 2023-05-18T20:25:04+5:30

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, ...

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at 19:38:02 IST on Thursday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 164 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 18-05-2023, 19:38:02 IST, Lat: 37.22 & Long: 73.34, Depth: 164 Km, Location: 247km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

Recently, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 99 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 5:51 am IST on Thursday and at a depth of 172 Kilometers. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:51:03 IST, Lat: 36.33 & Long: 69.98, Depth: 172 Km, Location: 99km SSW of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

