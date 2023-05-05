Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Japan

Tokyo [Japan], May 5 : An earthquake of magnitude struck 6.2 near the West coast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 2:42 p.m. on Friday (local time) at a depth of 8.7 kms.

According to USGS, the epicentre was found to be at 37.540°N and 137.305°E, respectively. As per the authorities, there have been no reports of tsunami damage up to this point.

On the shore of the Sea of Japan, Ishikawa Prefecture has experienced long tremors that have the potential to shake tall buildings. The city of Suzu experienced class 3 tremors. They may make it difficult for people to stand still and even topple furniture, according to experts, reported Japan-based NHK World.

According to local authorities, there have been two instances of structures collapsing. The specifics are being verified by officials as of now.

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor