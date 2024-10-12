Earthquake of mangnitude 4.1 jolts Tajikistan

By ANI | Published: October 12, 2024 06:20 AM2024-10-12T06:20:25+5:302024-10-12T06:25:07+5:30

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the richter scale has struck Tajikistan on early ...

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the richter scale has struck Tajikistan on early Saturday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was 111 km deep and occurred at 38.30 latitude and 73.14 longitude.

Taking to X, National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/10/2024 04:26:49 IST, Lat: 38.30 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

More details are awaited.

