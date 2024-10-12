Earthquake of mangnitude 4.1 jolts Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the richter scale has struck Tajikistan on early Saturday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was 111 km deep and occurred at 38.30 latitude and 73.14 longitude.

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/10/2024 04:26:49 IST, Lat: 38.30 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Tajikistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Dnp0Yum6oF — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 11, 2024

Taking to X, National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/10/2024 04:26:49 IST, Lat: 38.30 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor