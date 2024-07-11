Egypt condemns bombing of school in Khan Yunis

Cairo [Egypt], July 11 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned the Israeli strike that targeted Al Awda School in Khan Yunis, and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that such strikes constitute violations of international law and the human rights of the Palestinian people, highlighting the need for a unified global stance to ensure the safety of the Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

