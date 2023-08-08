Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for five years

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 : Pakistan's top election body on Tuesday has disqualified country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in the Toshakhana case last week, reported Dawn.

An Islamabad trial court on Saturday (August 5) sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief , who was absent from the hearing — to three years in jail and imposed a fine of (PKR) 100,000 on him while hearing the ECP’s criminal complaint against the PTI chief for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

The court found Khan guilty of “corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case.

As per the case, the PTI Chief hid the "benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally”, Dawn reported.

Notably, Imran Khan was arrested by Punjab police at his Lahore home in Zaman Park residence.

“He cheated while providing information of gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” the court order read, according to Dawn.

According to Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, "A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Parliament if he has been, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release."

Imran was officially barred from holding any public office for five years as a result of the verdict.

Imran petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today, arguing that the trial court's decision was "not sustainable" and "liable to be set aside" and that the case should be dismissed.

The case will be heard by a two-judge panel made up of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq tomorrow (Wednesday), reported Dawn.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court over Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana Case asking it to declare the verdict "null and void", reported ARY News.

According to the plea, which was submitted in accordance with Article 184(2) of the Constitution, Toshakhana's case is sought to have been reheard because the PTI leader did not receive a fair trial.

Earlier, the PTI also approached the IHC petitioning that Khan be moved to Adiala jail and be provided better or A-Class facilities, since he was "accustomed to a better mode of life."

