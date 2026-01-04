Elon Musk's Starlink to provide free internet services in Venezuela through February 3

Washington [US], January 4 : Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday expressed support for the people of Venezuela as SpaceX-owned Starlink announced it was providing free broadband internet services in the country for a limited period, as Venezuela remains gripped by fast-moving political developments.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, "In support of the people of Venezuela," while re-posting a message from Starlink outlining the initiative.

In support of the people of Venezuela 🇻🇪 https://t.co/JKxOFWsikP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

In the reposted message, Starlink said, "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."

The announcement coincided with dramatic scenes involving deposed Dictator Nicolas Maduro following his removal by the United States. Video released by US authorities showed the captured Venezuelan leader in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, Maduro was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night as he was led to custody.

Amid these developments, Venezuela's Supreme Court moved to address the leadership vacuum, ordering Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president after the US removed Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported.

The order, announced late Saturday local time, concluded that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

According to the ruling, read by Justice Tania D'Amelio during a session broadcast on state television channel VTV, Rodriguez will "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation," as reported by CNN.

The court cited Venezuela's constitution, which states that when there is a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the person holding the vice presidency must replace them.

Further background on the situation was provided by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. Speaking to CNN, Bolton said that a plan to remove Maduro had been presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term but failed to advance because administration officials were unable to keep the president "focused" on the issue.

Bolton told CNN that Trump was already "very interested in the Venezuelan oil" during his first term and that while his team managed to get Trump interested in the idea of removing Maduro, they "couldn't keep him focused on it."

He added that the opposition in Venezuela at the time believed economic pressure would be sufficient to split Maduro's regime.

According to CNN, the United States later launched what Trump described as a "large scale strike against Venezuela" and captured Maduro to face charges, carrying out the regime change effort without the approval of Congress.

