Elvish Yadav, DG Immortals collaborates once again for song ‘Bawli’

Mumbai, Sep 25 ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav has once again joined hands with DG Immortals for a new song ‘Bawli’.

Speaking about the song, Elvish said: "Working on 'Bawli' with DG Immortal was an absolute blast. It's a track that will get everyone grooving. I'm thrilled to be part of this project, and I hope people will love the full song as much as they loved the teaser."

The two have previously worked together on tracks such as 'Kaleshi Chori' and 'Systumm,'

The music video for this single was filmed in the stunning landscapes of Thailand, creating the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable audio-visual experience. From lush jungles to pristine beaches, this visual masterpiece promises to transport you to a world of music and adventure.

DG Immortal is celebrated for producing chart-topping hits and delivering electrifying performances. He recently made his mark in NYC Times Square, representing the Haryanvi Music Industry on the international stage.

"We wanted 'Bawli' to be more than just a song; we wanted it to be an experience," DG Immortal commented. "It’s always a fun experience collaborating with Elvish Yadav, and we can't wait for our fans to experience the magic of 'Bawli'."

