Emaar announced as title sponsor of UAE Super Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pro League has announced a new sponsorship agreement with Emaar Properties, under which Emaar will become the title sponsor of the UAE Super Cup starting from the 2024-2025 season.

The sponsorship will last for 4 seasons, and the championship will take on the name of "Emaar Super Cup."

The partnership was officially unveiled Thursday, 12th September, at a private ceremony held in Dubai.

The event was attended by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, alongside Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, Chairman of the UAE Pro League

Commenting on this agreement, Mohamed Alabbar said, "It is a privilege for Emaar to sponsor the UAE Super Cup. This partnership underscores our deep-rooted commitment to nurturing sports and fostering a healthier, more active community. The Emaar Super Cup represents more than just a football event; it symbolises our ongoing dedication to supporting the UAE's sustainable growth and development."

On his part, Al Jneibi praised the UAE's leadership for their role in advancing the nation's football achievements, stating, "Every success in supporting Emirati football is backed by the unwavering dedication of our wise leadership, who have committed themselves to supporting our athletes in achieving their ambitions. We are proud to have Emaar as the title sponsor of the Super Cup." (ANI/WAM)

