Embassy of Colombia expresses gratitude to EAM Jaishankar for wishing them on National Day

New Delhi [India], July 21 : The Embassy of Colombia in India expressed "deep gratitude" to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, for wishing the country on its National Day.

Reposting the post shared by Jaishankar earlier today, the Embassy of Colombia in India wrote, "The Embassy of Colombia in India on behalf of the Government of Colombia, expresses deep gratitude to HE @DrSJaishankar for his kind words on our National Day."

The post shared by the Colombian embassy also lauded the ties shared between the two countries.

"We look forward to intensify the cooperation and mutual admiration and respect that have united us in these 65 years," the embassy said.

Notably, Colombia celebrates its national day each year on July 20. It is a public holiday there.

Meanwhile, Qutub Minar was also lit up in Colombia's national flag on the occasion of the Latin American country's Independence Day on Saturday.

The Colombian Embassy in India expressed gratitude to India's Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India for the honour.

On Saturday, the Colombian Embassy in India celebrated Independence Day in Delhi. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita was the chief guest at the celebration of the 214th Independence Day of Colombia.

On July 20, the EAM had wished his Colombian counterpart, Luis Gilberto Murillo on the occassion of the country's National Day.

Sharing a post on X the, Jaishankar wrote "Warm greetings to FM @LuisGMurillo and the Government and people of Colombia on their Independence Day."

It is pertinent to note that India and Colombia share warm and friendly bilateral ties.

The External Affairs Minister had visited Colombia in 2023 as well. Jaishankar's Colombia visit was the first Foreign Ministerial level visit from India to the Latin American country.

